No possibility of 4th Covid wave: Maha govt

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Monday said there is no possibility of a fourth wave of Covid-19 looking at the current situation.
Tope said nearly 200 to 250 cases were being reported in the state everyday and there was not much increase in these numbers.
“The COVID-19 recovery rate is very good and Maharashtra has seen very good vaccination results. Hence, I feel that in the present situation, there is no possibility of a fourth wave (of the viral infection),” the minister said.
On Sunday, Maharashtra reported 326 COVID-19 cases, taking the state’s tally to 78,82,802, while the death toll stood at 1,47,856 as no fresh fatality was recorded.
As per the state health department, 251 patients were discharged on Sunday, leaving the state with 1,903 active COVID-19 cases. Asked if the booster dose of COVID-19 vaccine was mandatory for everyone, Tope said there is no compulsion, but health and frontline workers, essential service employees and senior citizens were being given the booster shots as per the central government’s guidelines.
“However, we have not made the booster dose mandatory for everyone as there are no such guidelines from the central government,” he said.