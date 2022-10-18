SIC Rahul Pande inaugurates Nagpur Jail inmates’ “Diwali Exhibition” at Ajni Railway Station

Nagpur: A special “Diwali Exhibition” of products made by inmates of Nagpur Central Jail was inaugurated by State Information Commissioner (SIC) Rahul Pande in association with Dhantoli Police Inspector Ekurke, noted social worker Vijay Jithe, Chunduji Pendse, social worker, Maitri Parivar at Ajni Railway Station.

Nagpur Central Jail Superintendent Anupkumar Kumre, Dy Superintendent Sandip Bhutekar, Senior Prison Officer, Waman Nimje, Aanand Pansare, Aanad Kande, Grade 1 Prison Officers and others were prominently present on this occasion.

Various items made from wood and iron besides sculptures were put on display for selling purposes on this occasion between 8.30 am to 6 pm.

Notably, the products made by inmates of Nagpur Central Jail will be sold at Ajni Railway Station. Indian Railways in association with the Prison Department has inaugurated India’s first shop at Railway Station which will be selling products made by prisoners back in July. The initiative is part of ‘Ek Station Ek Utpadan’ conceptualized by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to mark ‘Azadi Ka Amrutmohatsav’.

