Extended monsoon, high rates may dampen Diwali bliss of firecracker traders in Nagpur

Out of Covid shadows, fataka markets eyeing brisk business during the Festival of Lights this year

Nagpur: After seeing muted Diwali celebrations due to Covid restrictions in the past two-years, Fataka Markets in Nagpur are decked up this year, expecting a big boost for their business ahead of the festival of lights. Hundreds of fataka stalls have been erected in and outside the city ahead of Diwali festivities. However, prolonged monsoon in India affected the production of raw materials and this has contributed to increased rates of green firecrackers, many traders have informed.

Nagpur Today visited several fataka stalls in Gandhibagh and on CA Road and interacted with both dealers and buyers ahead of Diwali, which begins from October 22 this year.

“With all commercial activities open and no fear of novel Coronavirus (Covid-19), we are expecting the demand to increase during this Diwali as compared to previous years. However, rates of green firecrackers have been increased to 30-40% this year, due to increase in rates of Barium, the key chemical ingredient of Green Firecrackers,” said Chetan Prakash Bilge, owner of Chetan Traders, CA Road. “The aspirations of Nagpurians change every year and they want the best and trending products available in the market. So far citizens are busy shopping for garments, we are expecting our heydays this weekend” he added.

“The prolonged Monsoon has hit Sivakasi, the hub of firecracker manufacturing, in Tamil Nadu, this has resulted in shortage of firecrackers this year and due to which rates are high this year. Though, sans any restrictions this year, we’re expecting significant growth in demand for firecrackers and more footfalls this year. People however, always want to feel and experience new products, so they will definitely opt for our products,” said Ashish Buldeli, owner of Om Sai Fataka Centre.

Speaking to Nagpur Today, a customer expressed his zeal of celebrating Diwali out of Covid’s shadow, for the first time in two years.

“We are pleased to celebrate Diwali without any restrictions this year. Last couple of years robbed us of the warmth of celebrating this festival with our loved ones and friends; however, we’re quite excited this year. Along with sweets, we have a tradition of sending firecrackers to our relatives and friends. Thus, I’m here shopping for firecrackers. Though, this year the prices are a bit high, but shopkeepers are offering quite unique stuff,” said Nikhil Sahu.

NMC issues licences to 756 shops:

The Nagpur Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services Department has issued temporary no objection certificates to 756 applicants to set up firecracker shops.

According to Chief Fire Officer Rajendra Uchake, this year the city will have around 100 additional cracker shops compared to 2021. Last year, the department had issued 665 NOCs for firecrackers shops, he said.

– Shubham Nagdeve

