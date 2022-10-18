Kalamna cops book 4 persons for duping youth of Rs 12 lakh in land deal

Nagpur: Kalamna Police on Friday booked four persons, including a woman, for allegedly defrauding a youth to the tune of Rs 12 lakh by selling a plot, which they never owned.

Cops registered a case of criminal breach of trust, cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy against Vivek Kailash Nagpure, a resident of Plot No 99, Shrawan Nagar, Wathoda, Yogesh Gajanan Dubey, his brother Rajesh Dubey, both residents of House No 109, Ganesh Dham, Hudkeshwar Road, and an unidentified woman. The woman impersonated as Premlata Ramlal Shrivas and had signed the agreement papers with the accused trio after accepting the money from 25-year-old Vishal Shersingh Baghel last year.

A resident of Thakarwadi, Pardi, Baghel in his complaint to the police, alleged that the accused Nagpure, Dubey brothers and the woman claimed that Plot No 67 at Mangalmurti Gruhnirman Sanstha, Khasra No 45, 47/2, Mouza Bharatwada, belonged to them. They entered into an agreement with him towards the sale of the plot measuring 2500 sq ft for Rs 12 lakh, he added. Baghel stated that he came to know that the property was owned by some other persons after making the payment to them.

On the basis of the complaint, police registered a case under Sections 406, 419, 420, 465, 467, 468, 471, 120(b) and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against Nagpure, Dubey brothers and the woman. Further investigations are underway.

