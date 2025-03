Shutdown of Takli Sim feeder to hit water supply on Mar 4, 5 in Nagpur areas

Nagpur: The Orange City Water (OCW) and Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) have scheduled a 24-hour shutdown of the Takli Sim feeder main from 10 am on March 4 to 10 am on March 5. During this period, a 600 mm diameter branch feeder valve of Jaitala GSR will be replaced at Mangalmurti Square. As a result, water supply will be affected during the period.

Areas to be affected: Bandu Soni Layout, Pathan Layout, Tukadoji Nagar, Kamgar Colony, IT Park, Gayatri Nagar, Vidhya Vihar, Gopal Nagar, Vijay Nagar, VNIT Campus, Padole Layout, Gajanan Nagar, Mani Layout, SBI Colony, Shri Nagar, Karim Layout, Usman Layout, NPTI, Parsodi, Hingna Road, Rajendra Nagar, Kalyan Nagar, Yashodha Nagar, Vasudeo Nagar, Lumbini Nagar, Gadge Nagar, Goodluck Society, Mhada Colony, Surve Nagar, Adarsh Nagar, Soudamini Society, Pragati Nagar, Shahane Layout,BaghaniLayout,Trimurti Nagar, Subhash Nagar, Bhende Layout, Sonegaon, Loksewa Nagar.

Indraprasth Nagar, Amar Asha Layout, Pannase Layout, HB Estate, Mamta Society, Swagat Society, Parate Nagar, Samarth Nagari, Adhyapak Layout, LIG, MIG, HIG Colony, Trishran Nagar, Ahilya Nagar, Hiranwar Layout, Prasad Nagar, Sahakar Nagar, Gajanan Dham, Manish Layout, Jalvihar Colony, Mangaldham Society, Jaltarang, Nelco Society, NIT Bhagyashree Layout, Zade Layout, Ashtavinayak Nagar, Cosmos Town, Radheshyam Nagar, Sangharsh Nagar, Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Date Layout, Wadaskar Layout, Shiv Vihar, Vijay Vihar, Hiranwar Layout, Janhit Society, Ekatma Nagar, Dadaji Nagar, Wankhede Layout, Pakhidde Layout, Jaitala Slum, MahindraColony, Thakre Layout.

Sharda Nagar, Sai Layout, Bhange Layout, Sasane Layout, Panchvati Nagar, Nitnavare Lawn, Sai Nagar, Malapure Layout, Swastika Nagar, Dongre Layout, CRPF Shivangaon, Ramya Nagari, Adarsh Colony, Shelare Layout, Sai baba Nagar, Viraj Housing Society, Dhanalaxmi Nagar, Sonegaon, Pannase Layout, HB estate, Sahakar Nagar, Gajanan Dham, Paradise Society, Mamta Society, Samarth Nagar, Vijay Society and other areas.