JCI Nagpur Pharma celebrates Valentine Day with mentally disabled children



Nagpur: JCI Nagpur Pharma celebrated Valentine Day with mentally disabled children of Nandanvan School operated by Matru Seva Sangh. Puzzle games, sweet and food were distributed among children.

Poems were recite by children and they were very happy to meet with JCI Nagpur Pharma team. Students thanked for time spent with them. President JFD Prem Mundhada, said that we should arrange these types of programme after every few interval. Jc Pragati Jaiswal, Chief Guest of programme admired the teachers of school for their devotion and improving student’s life and thanked to JCI Nagpur Pharma team for spreading happiness and love towards children on occasion of Valentine Day.

Advertisement

Jc Ritu Kriplani expressed her gratitude to Principal Yashshree Wagh and other members of school. Jc Ritesh Mishra, Jc Rahul Chandak, Jc Shyam Jangid, Jc Jash Thakkar were present on the occasion.

Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement