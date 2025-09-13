Recent news from Nagpur on September 13 highlights a tragic school transport accident, public safety concerns, major infrastructure announcements, and city pride as local talents gain international recognition. From a deadly Mankapur flyover crash to fresh upgrades at Ganesh Tekdi Temple, here are the top updates you need to know.
Accidents and Public Safety
- Mankapur school van accident: A school van and a school bus collided on the Mankapur flyover on September 12, killing the van’s driver and a Class IX student. Another injured student later succumbed to injuries. Authorities revealed the van’s fitness certificate had expired, raising alarms about school transport safety.
- Judge’s car fire: A fire broke out in a judge’s vehicle at Civil Lines District Court on September 12. The blaze was quickly controlled by the fire department, preventing further damage.
- Railway electrocution: A man died after climbing onto a train at Nagpur Railway Station and accidentally touching a high-tension wire.
- Abduction foiled: Nagpur Police rescued a 15-year-old girl who was abducted at sword-point on September 11.
- Fake courier theft: A conman posing as a parcel delivery agent robbed a woman’s mangalsutra in Ajni on September 12.
Infrastructure and Development
- Medical Square project: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new Rotary and Underground Market at Medical Square, aimed at easing traffic and boosting local commerce.
- Ganesh Tekdi Temple upgrade: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation resolved a long-pending land lease issue, paving the way for a major upgrade of the historic temple.
- First livelihood center: Nagpur’s first livelihood center is now ready, offering skill development and employment opportunities.
- Flight connectivity boost: Star Airlines will launch a new Gondia–Indore–Bengaluru flight service from September 16.
Events & Recognition
- VNIT Convocation 2025: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) will host its 23rd convocation on September 15, coinciding with Engineers’ Day.
- Miss International 2025: Nagpur’s Roosh Sindhu will represent India at the global Miss International pageant.
- Cultural pride: Nagpur’s Yash Tumane is promoting his signature “Yashiv Garba” in Dubai.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sep 13, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,630 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,140 per gram
