Recent news from Nagpur on September 13 highlights a tragic school transport accident, public safety concerns, major infrastructure announcements, and city pride as local talents gain international recognition. From a deadly Mankapur flyover crash to fresh upgrades at Ganesh Tekdi Temple, here are the top updates you need to know.

Accidents and Public Safety

Mankapur school van accident : A school van and a school bus collided on the Mankapur flyover on September 12, killing the van’s driver and a Class IX student. Another injured student later succumbed to injuries. Authorities revealed the van’s fitness certificate had expired, raising alarms about school transport safety.

Infrastructure and Development

Medical Square project : Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new Rotary and Underground Market at Medical Square , aimed at easing traffic and boosting local commerce.

: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari announced a new , aimed at easing traffic and boosting local commerce. Ganesh Tekdi Temple upgrade : The Nagpur Municipal Corporation resolved a long-pending land lease issue, paving the way for a major upgrade of the historic temple.

: The Nagpur Municipal Corporation resolved a long-pending land lease issue, paving the way for a major upgrade of the historic temple. First livelihood center : Nagpur’s first livelihood center is now ready, offering skill development and employment opportunities.

: Nagpur’s first is now ready, offering skill development and employment opportunities. Flight connectivity boost: Star Airlines will launch a new Gondia–Indore–Bengaluru flight service from September 16.

Events & Recognition

VNIT Convocation 2025 : Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) will host its 23rd convocation on September 15, coinciding with Engineers’ Day.

: Visvesvaraya National Institute of Technology (VNIT) will host its on September 15, coinciding with Engineers’ Day. Miss International 2025 : Nagpur’s Roosh Sindhu will represent India at the global Miss International pageant.

: Nagpur’s will represent India at the global Miss International pageant. Cultural pride: Nagpur’s Yash Tumane is promoting his signature “Yashiv Garba” in Dubai.

Gold Rate in Nagpur (Sep 13, 2025)

22 Carat Gold : ₹5,630 per gram

: ₹5,630 per gram 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,140 per gram

Horoscope Today (Sep 13, 2025)