Published On : Fri, Dec 30th, 2022

Short circuit triggers fire at Pyramid Tuition Classes in Nagpur

Representational Pic

Nagpur: Students of Pyramid Tuition Classes had miraculous escape after a short circuit reportedly trigged fire at Bhande Plot Chowk here, on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

According to fire sources, Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received a fire call this morning. Acting swiftly on the inputs, fire tenders were rushed to spot. After hardcore efforts, firefighters doused the flames. Prima facie, Fire Department predicts that short circuit must have triggered the fire.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement