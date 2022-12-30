Short circuit triggers fire at Pyramid Tuition Classes in Nagpur

Nagpur: Students of Pyramid Tuition Classes had miraculous escape after a short circuit reportedly trigged fire at Bhande Plot Chowk here, on Friday. Fortunately, no casualties reported in the incident.

According to fire sources, Fire and Emergency Department of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) received a fire call this morning. Acting swiftly on the inputs, fire tenders were rushed to spot. After hardcore efforts, firefighters doused the flames. Prima facie, Fire Department predicts that short circuit must have triggered the fire.

