MPCB Joint Director Motghare interacts with VIA members in Nagpur

Nagpur: V M Motghare, Joint Director Technical, MPCB, Mumbai, interacted on behalf of Pravin Darade, Principal Secretary, Environment Dept & Member Secretary (Addl Charge) MPCB, Mumbai with members of the Vidarbha Industries Association (VIA) and industrial fraternity at VIA Auditorium on Thursday and discussed issues related with MPCB and environment clearances.

In his address, Motghare assured that no industries will be closed on mere grounds and the Department will help industry out to rectify/correct the problems related to pollution. He further stated that we are friends with industries and said do not keep any fear in your mind. He said under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, have given free hands to our Member Secretary/ Environment Secretary, Pravin Darade. At the very first meeting they had issued a GR which helped plastic industries and assured that any problems related to Environment and pollution will be dealt at a special meeting of Joint Action Committee on third Saturday of every month along with the stakeholders and industrial associations of Maharashtra physically and hybrid to resolve the problems of industries, Motghare said.

He said industry is our backbone which generates revenue for the state as well as generating employment, which helps in strengthening our region. He assured that the very long pending issue of CETP at Hingna MIDC will soon be a reality.

Dr Sontakke, Joint Director, MPCB, Mumbai, highlighted the program of water pollution and waste to wealth so that new ideas of young entrepreneurs and start-ups can come up with new innovative ideas and for this MPCB is planning to organise expo to display innovative technology for the benefit of the industry to save the cost. He emphasised the circular economy in recycling for a sustainable environment.

During the Q & A session issues like fly ash, EPR, plastic waste management Act, power plant pollution, heavy penalty on delay of renewal of consent by industries were discussed.

On this occasion, Plastic Associations appreciated and felicitated Pravin Darade and Motghare. Earlier, R B Goenka, Vice President of VIA welcomed Motghare with a floral bouquet and Dr Y B Sontakke, Joint Director – MPCB, Mumbai welcomed Swapnil from NVCC. Girdhari Mantri, Chairman – VIA CSR Forum conducted proceedings, moderated Q&A session and also proposed a formal vote of thanks.

