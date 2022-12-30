Fadnavis expresses grief on Hiraben Modi’s demise

Nagpur 30 December: Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday expressed grief over the demise of Prime Minister Modi’s mother Hiraben Modi. Speaking to reporters here on Friday, he remembered Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji often referring to the centenarian as a source of inspiration. Despite his packed schedule and discharging so many responsibilities and duties in the capacity of Prime Minister of our nation, he still used to keep track of his mother’s health and used to visit her whenever the opportunity came.

Reminiscing the close bond between Modiji and his mother, Fadnavis highlighted her determined and resolute yet soft and gentle nature. Her contribution in mentoring Modiji and paving the way for his meteoric rise in the national political arena is enormous. Due to a mother like her, noble virtues were inculcated in Modiji right from childhood and we are now able to see him leading our great nation. Under his able leadership we are slowly achieving the position we deserve in the community of nations.

She often used to advise him to work with wisdom and lead life with simplicity and purity. Her passing away has indeed created a great void in Modiji’s life. Having led a life of simplicity and service to humanity, her demise is saddening for us all. We are all with Prime Minister Modi and his family at this moment of great personal loss and immense grief, Fadnavis said while interacting with reporters just before leaving for the legislature on the last day of the winter session.

