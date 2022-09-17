Short circuit causes fire at Kendriya Vidyalaya at OF Ambazari

Advertisement

Nagpur: Students of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV), Ordnance Factory in Ambazari, had a miraculous escape after a short circuit caused a fire inside the school, here on Saturday afternoon. The fire caused panic among school children who were in their classes.

However, when contacted, the Chief Fire Officer (CFO) Rajendra Uchake, said that the Control Room of the Fire and Services Department has received no complaint in this regard. “Perhaps, there could be a minor fire at the school and school authorities have doused it on their own,” he clarified.

According to police sources, the fire occurred when classes were going on in this school. Though, the incident created panic among both school students and teachers; fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident.

This incident again highlighted the need for fire safety measures in all schools and educational institutions.

