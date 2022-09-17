Hritik Roshan turns ‘Alcoholia’ for Vikram Vedha, first song of movie live screens in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: ‘Alcoholia’, the first song of much awaited Saif Ali Khan-Hritik Roshan starrer Vikram Vedha was launched, via live screening, in Second Capital of the State, on Saturday. Hirtik Roshan who turns item boy for ‘Alcoholia’ was seen letting loose and tuning to Desi mode to vibe the song where ‘Vedha’ and his gang can be seen rejoicing. Members of Hritik Roshan Fan Club from Nagpur along with media were the special invitees for this special event, which was organised at Movie Max, Eternity Mall.

Makers of Vikram Vedha organised a special launch of the song ‘Alcoholia’ starring Hrithik Roshan, which was broadcast live across 15 cities. Besides Nagpur, audiences from Lucknow, Patna, Indore, Surat, Jalandhar, Chandigarh, Jodhpur, Noida, Nasik, Varanasi, Ranchi, Aurangabad, Mumbai & Delhi participated in this special launch event.

Hritik, along with all the team members of Vikram Vedha, addressed the press conference via video link from Mumbai. He has appealed to audiences to watch Vikram Vedha in theatres near them, from September 30.

Earlier this month the trailer of Vikram Vedha was launched amidst much fanfare. Soon after its release, the trailer created a frenzy with its content, action-packed visuals, whistle-worthy dialogues and high-on-recall background music.

Vikram Vedha is presented by Gulshan Kumar, T-Series, and Reliance Entertainment in association with Friday Filmworks and Jio Studios and YNOT Studios Production. The film is directed by Pushkar and Gayatri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, S. Sashikanth and Reliance Entertainment. Vikram Vedha will hit the big screens globally on September 30, 2022.

