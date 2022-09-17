Nagpur’s Aditi, Sachit emerge MHT CET toppers in Maharashtra

Advertisement

Nagpur: Aditi Tembhurnikar and Sachit Kale of Nagpur topped the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test (MHT CET ) in State respectively in PCM and PCB group. Sachit Kale and Aditi Tembhurnikar both scored 100 percentile.

Neeraj Kakraniya of Amravati also scored 100 percentile in PCB group along with Aditi Tembhurnikar. Similarly, Sharayu Deshmukh of Akola also shared the position of topper in PCM group with Sachit Kale.

Advertisement

MHT CET was conducted for admissions to engineering, pharmacy, agriculture, animal husbandry and fisheries courses. There are 13 students, who aspire to get admissions to engineering and agriculture courses scored 100 percentile while 14 students willing to get admissions to Pharmacy and Fishery science courses also got 100 percentile.

Students from Vidarbha dominated the list. Apart from Sachit Kale, Aditi Tembhurnikar, Neeraj Kakraniya and Sharayu Deshmukh the other students who passed with flying colours include, PCM group: Vedant Tayade with 99.99 percentile, Akola; Prasanna Nage with 99.97 percentile, Buldhana; Vedant Parkhe with 99.96 percentile, Amravati; Astha Chavan with 99.95 percentile, Nagpur. In PCB group: Sakar Bande with 99.99 percentile, Akola; Bhagyashri Bilbile with 99.99 percentile, Akola; Prajakta Lihitkar with 99.99 percentile, Nagpur (topper in Scheduled Caste category); Rajratan Dahiwade with 99.98 percentile, Amravati; Sakshi Meshram with 99.96 percentile, Nagpur (stood second from Scheduled Caste category); Khushi Randive with 99.93 percentile, Nagpur (stood first from among the students of Scheduled Tribe category).

Maharashtra State CET Cell had conducted the examination in August. 56,435 students appeared from Nagpur region of which 26,894 appeared for Pharmacy and Fishery Sciences (PCB) while 29,629 students appeared for engineering and agriculture courses (PCM). Aditi is a student of Dr Ambedkar College, Deekshabhoomi. Bhadant Arya Nagarjun Surei Sasai (President) , Kamaltai Gawai (Ex Lady Governor), Advocate Anand Fulzele, N RSute, V M Gajghate ,Dr Chandrashekhar Meshram(Neurologist), Dr Pradeep Aaglawe, member Param Pujya Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Smarak Samiti, Dr. B A Mehere (Principal), Dr. Kabir Rawlekar ( Vice Principal), entire junior college faculty of Dr Ambedkar College congratulated and appreciated the endeavour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement