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Nagpur: A theft was reported from the Mahal area under Kotwali Police Station limits after an unidentified burglar broke into a daily needs store and fled with cash. The entire incident was captured on CCTV, and police have launched a search for the accused.

According to police, the incident took place at Usha Kal Bakery, a daily needs store located near Jhanda Chowk in Mahal. The shop owner, Prakash Khandagale, resides on the floor above the store.

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Late on the night of July 27, the accused arrived on a two-wheeler and initially attempted to break into a nearby shop. After failing, he targeted Usha Kal Bakery, broke the lock, entered the premises, and stole the cash kept in the drawer before escaping.

Kotwali Police registered the case after receiving the complaint. CCTV footage obtained from the shop clearly shows the suspect carrying out the theft. Police are now using the footage to identify and trace the accused while further investigation is underway.

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