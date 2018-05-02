Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Shocking: Tiger carcass sans head, paws found in Bramhapuri forest

    Nagpur: Sensation prevailed Bramhapuri area after mutilated body of a fully grown tiger was discovered with its head, paws and tail missing, near Mudjha village in south Bramhapuri forest range on Saturday morning. The forest department is yet to ascertain over the cause of death, but sources claimed that the tiger is likely to have been poisoned through cattle kill.

    It is learnt that some women were the first to spot the tiger’s body. They informed the local forest guard. Senior officers, including Bramhapuri forest division deputy conservator of forests (DCF) Kulraj Singh and South Bramhapuri forest range officer (RFO) GR Naighamkar, then reached the spot.

    The shocking part was the head of the tiger was discovered some distance away from the carcass. Its teeth were missing. Foresters have failed to trace the paws.

