Here are the latest developments from Nagpur as of October 3, 2025.
City and Civic News
- Ayushman Bharat investigation: A Nagpur Today exposé revealed that several hospitals listed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme denied services, had fake contact numbers, or were unreachable, raising questions about accountability.
- Phase-5 road expansion: A ₹900-crore project to construct 135 roads under Phase-5 expansion has been launched, costing less per kilometer than the previous phase.
- Modern fish market: Plans are underway to set up Nagpur’s first modern fish market at Bhandewadi under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.
- Police praised during Navratri: Zone 5 police were lauded for reuniting 50 missing people with their families and recovering valuables at Koradi and Bhavani temples.
- Empress Mills demolition: The unsafe demolition of the historic Empress Mills building has raised public safety concerns.
Festival and Culture
- RSS centenary event: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in centenary celebrations, with Bhagwat delivering the Vijayadashami address.
- Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Nagpur is preparing to welcome thousands of devotees at Deekshabhoomi for the 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, with road diversions and special arrangements in place.
- Navratri festivities: The city concluded Navratri with vibrant pujo pandals and traditional dhunuchi naach.
Crime and Public Safety
- Narcotics network busted: Police arrested a mafia aide and seized firearms while dismantling a drug racket.
- Underage driving fine: A Nagpur court fined a man ₹30,000 for allowing a minor to drive his vehicle.
- ATM heist bust: Chandrapur police arrested a man from Telangana linked to an ₹11 lakh ATM heist.
- Fatal hit-and-run: A laborer died in a hit-and-run incident near Wadi.
Other Updates
- E-passport milestone: Nagpur has become India’s first city to issue e-passports, ensuring faster and more secure international travel.
- ATC Guild conference: Nagpur will host the ATC Guild conference from October 4–6, the first in 24 years.
- Metro bridge project: MahaMetro has begun work on Maharashtra’s longest balanced cantilever bridge over the Vena River.
Gold Rate in Nagpur (October 3, 2025)
- 22 Carat Gold: ₹5,615 per gram
- 24 Carat Gold: ₹6,125 per gram
(Rates may vary by jeweller and time of day.)
