Nagpur News: Ayushman Bharat Exposé, RSS Centenary, Festival Preparations

Here are the latest developments from Nagpur as of October 3, 2025.

City and Civic News

  • Ayushman Bharat investigation: A Nagpur Today exposé revealed that several hospitals listed under the Ayushman Bharat scheme denied services, had fake contact numbers, or were unreachable, raising questions about accountability.
  • Phase-5 road expansion: A ₹900-crore project to construct 135 roads under Phase-5 expansion has been launched, costing less per kilometer than the previous phase.
  • Modern fish market: Plans are underway to set up Nagpur’s first modern fish market at Bhandewadi under the PM Matsya Sampada Yojana.
  • Police praised during Navratri: Zone 5 police were lauded for reuniting 50 missing people with their families and recovering valuables at Koradi and Bhavani temples.
  • Empress Mills demolition: The unsafe demolition of the historic Empress Mills building has raised public safety concerns.

Festival and Culture

  • RSS centenary event: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, CM Devendra Fadnavis, and RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat participated in centenary celebrations, with Bhagwat delivering the Vijayadashami address.
  • Dhammachakra Pravartan Din: Nagpur is preparing to welcome thousands of devotees at Deekshabhoomi for the 69th Dhammachakra Pravartan Din, with road diversions and special arrangements in place.
  • Navratri festivities: The city concluded Navratri with vibrant pujo pandals and traditional dhunuchi naach.

Crime and Public Safety

  • Narcotics network busted: Police arrested a mafia aide and seized firearms while dismantling a drug racket.
  • Underage driving fine: A Nagpur court fined a man ₹30,000 for allowing a minor to drive his vehicle.
  • ATM heist bust: Chandrapur police arrested a man from Telangana linked to an ₹11 lakh ATM heist.
  • Fatal hit-and-run: A laborer died in a hit-and-run incident near Wadi.

Other Updates

  • E-passport milestone: Nagpur has become India’s first city to issue e-passports, ensuring faster and more secure international travel.
  • ATC Guild conference: Nagpur will host the ATC Guild conference from October 4–6, the first in 24 years.
  • Metro bridge project: MahaMetro has begun work on Maharashtra’s longest balanced cantilever bridge over the Vena River.

Gold Rate
1 Oct 2025
Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,17,100 /-
Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,08,900 /-
Silver/Kg ₹ 1,45,800/-
Platinum ₹ 49,000/-
Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above