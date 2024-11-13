Shocking Incident in Nagpur: 52-Year-Old Man Arrested for Assaulting 6-Year-Old Girl

Advertisement

Nagpur: A deeply disturbing incident has come to light in North Nagpur under the jurisdiction of the Pachpaoli Police Station, where a 52-year-old man, Dhirendra Bhotmange, allegedly assaulted a 6-year-old girl. Reports indicate that the accused, angered by the child’s resistance, bit her during the assault. Bhotmange has since been taken into police custody.

Following news of the incident, outraged locals gathered outside Bhotmange’s residence on Monday, throwing stones and damaging vehicles parked nearby. Currently, Bhotmange is in custody at the Pachpaoli Police Station.

According to sources, Bhotmange worked at a shop making banners and posters. The incident reportedly took place on Sunday when his family members were out. Taking advantage of the situation, he allegedly brought the child, who referred to him as “grandfather,” to his house. Bhotmange is from a reputed family, with a brother holding a senior government position and a son-in-law employed by the railway department.

Police confirmed that CCTV footage from Bhotmange’s home captured evidence of his actions, making his involvement clear. The incident came to light when the girl confided in her mother, who then confronted Bhotmange at his home.

Senior Inspector Baburao Raut of Pachpaoli Police Station reported that the victim’s mother filed a complaint on Monday, leading to Bhotmange’s arrest. To prevent any escalation of tensions in the area, additional police patrols have been deployed around the accused’s residence.