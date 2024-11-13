Sameerstaylo Detained for Knife Threat in Nagpur Road Rage

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a road rage incident near Futala Lake, well-known social media influencer Sameer Khan, popularly known as “Sameerstaylo,” allegedly threatened a man with a knife. The Ambazari Police have detained Khan and registered a case under the Arms Act following the altercation, which occurred late Monday night.

Senior Inspector Vinayak Golhe of Ambazari Police Station confirmed to *Lokmat Times* that Khan faces charges under the Arms Act. The incident reportedly unfolded when the victim’s vehicle and Khan’s car nearly collided, sparking a confrontation. Khan is said to have responded by threatening the other driver with a sharp weapon. Authorities immediately launched a manhunt, resulting in Khan’s swift detention.

Despite his large social media following, Khan has faced prior controversy. Known for his catchphrase “Haa Meri Jaan,” Khan and his brother Amir Khan were previously accused by Cyber Police of harassing a 16-year-old fellow influencer. According to reports, the brothers allegedly circulated her phone number, leading her to receive inappropriate calls. This prior case, combined with the recent road rage incident, further highlights Khan’s contentious reputation in the influencer community.

Today’s Rate Tuesday 12 Nov. 2024 Gold 24 KT 75,900 /- Gold 22 KT 70,600 /- Silver / Kg 90,000 /- Platinum 44,000 /- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above