Shocking Incident: 22-Year-Old Youth Stabbed to Death Over Minor Dispute in Nagpur!

Nagpur – The crime graph in Nagpur continues to climb, with murder cases showing no signs of slowing down. In a shocking incident that rocked the city this morning, a 22-year-old youth was stabbed to death following a minor dispute, raising serious concerns about the functioning of Nagpur police.

According to available information, the tragic event occurred around 10:30 AM on Sunday near Tathagat Chowk under Jaripatka Police Station limits. Reports suggest that a mini-truck (Eicher vehicle) driver and a laborer got into an argument over turning the vehicle at a traffic signal. What began as a minor scuffle soon escalated into violence. In a sudden and brutal act, an unidentified man pulled out a knife and repeatedly stabbed Arjun Atul Dahade (22).

Severely injured, Arjun was rushed by local citizens to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The brutal killing sent shockwaves across the area, leading to chaos and heavy traffic congestion around Tathagat Chowk and nearby roads.

Upon receiving information, teams from Nagpur City Police, Crime Branch Unit, and Kapil Nagar Police Station rushed to the spot and began their investigation. Police have started scanning nearby CCTV footage, but the accused remains at large at the time of writing this report. Multiple police teams have been formed to track down the absconding suspect.

This murder has once again heightened public concerns regarding law and order in Nagpur. Citizens have expressed strong anger over what they perceive as police inaction. Despite it being a Sunday, senior police officials had to visit the crime scene for an on-ground assessment.

The Big Question: When even minor disputes are turning deadly, is Nagpur Police truly capable of maintaining peace and safety in the city? The tragic and senseless killing of Arjun Dahade has left Nagpur residents deeply shaken and anxious.

