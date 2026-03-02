Shocking: 17-year-old stabbed to death in Kamptee; 3 minors detained

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a chilling incident reported from Kamptee, a 17-year-old boy was brutally stabbed to death late Sunday night in what police suspect was a premeditated attack involving a group of minors.

The deceased, identified as Armaan Ali (17), a resident of Kamsari Bazaar in the Cantonment area of Kamptee, was allegedly called out by an acquaintance around 9.30 pm on March 1 under the pretext of having a conversation. Armaan left home along with his friend Mohit Deepak Dahat (17), who also resides in the same locality.

When they reached near Haldiram Restaurant, opposite Dragon Palace, within the jurisdiction of New Kamptee Police Station, Armaan’s acquaintance and his minor accomplices allegedly attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. Acting in concert and with alleged intent to kill, the assailants repeatedly stabbed Armaan, causing fatal injuries.

Mohit, who attempted to intervene, was also seriously injured in the assault. He was first admitted to the Sub-District Hospital and later shifted to Mayo Hospital in Nagpur, where he is currently undergoing treatment.

Based on the complaint lodged by Armaan’s father, Shaukat Abbas Ali (45), New Kamptee Police have registered a case under relevant sections 103(1), 109(1), 189(2), 191(2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against the minor accused.

Police Sub-Inspector Tidke of New Kamptee Police Station is investigating the case. Three conflict-with-law juveniles have been detained, and further investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the fatal attack.

The brutal killing has sent shockwaves through the Kamptee Cantonment area, raising serious concerns over rising juvenile violence in the region.

