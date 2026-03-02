Dr Pritam B. Gedam selected for Maharashtra State-level Samajratna Award 2026

Advertisement

Nagpur: In a moment of pride for Nagpur, Dr Pritam Bhimrao Gedam has been selected for the prestigious Maharashtra State-Level Samajratna Award 2026. The award, instituted in memory of social reformer Krantiguru Lahuji Salve, recognises individuals for their outstanding contribution to social uplift and public welfare.

Dr Gedam, a highly educated and well-known writer, academician and social activist from Nagpur, has been actively engaged for several years in addressing serious social issues, development concerns and public awareness initiatives. He has served society in multiple capacities, as an author, columnist, professor, guest lecturer, mentor, consultant, environmentalist and analyst, rendering his services with dedication and commitment.

Gold Rate Mar 2nd, 2026 - Time 11.45Hrs Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,67,000/- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,55,300/- Silver/Kg ₹ 2,87,200 /- Platinum ₹ 90,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Thousands of his articles on pressing social issues and contemporary topics have been published nationally and internationally with the aim of spreading awareness and promoting public welfare. In recognition of his prolific work, his name has been recorded in the India Book of Records as well as The Book of World Records (UAE).

The Samajratna Award is conferred upon individuals who have made remarkable contributions towards social development and community welfare. The grand award ceremony is scheduled to be held next week in Buldhana district in the presence of distinguished dignitaries from across the state and country, where Dr Gedam will be formally honoured.

Dr Gedam has previously received several prestigious awards at national and international levels. Following the announcement of his selection for this esteemed state-level honour, congratulatory messages have been pouring in from various quarters.

GET YOUR OWN WEBSITE FOR ₹9,999 Domain & Hosting FREE for 1 Year No Hidden Charges

Advertisement