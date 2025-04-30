Shocking: 124 Unmarried Women Gave Birth at Nagpur Medical Hospital

Advertisement



Nagpur: A startling statistic from the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) in Nagpur has sparked widespread discussion. Over the past 15 months, 124 unmarried women have delivered babies at the hospital. The data points to a disturbing trend: a sharp increase in pregnancies among minors and unmarried women, raising serious concerns about public health and social awareness.

Age-Wise Breakdown of Cases:

Under 18 years: 67 cases

Ages 19 to 21: 30 cases

Ages 22 to 25: 21 cases

Over 26 years: 6 cases

Dr. Avinash Gawande, Medical Superintendent at GMCH, emphasized that this issue is not confined to rural or economically weaker sections. “Many upper-class women seek treatment at private hospitals, so the real numbers could be even higher,” he noted, highlighting the hidden layers of the crisis.

Medical and Social Challenges: Teen pregnancies pose serious risks to both physical and mental health. Young girls are not fully developed to carry pregnancies, often leading to complications for both mother and child. In many cases, doctors must not only provide medical care but also counsel families and offer guidance on sensitive issues.

Health Outcomes Reported by GMCH:

54% of babies were born with low birth weight

16% resulted in miscarriages

17% were born underweight but not classified as low birth weight

Expert Warnings and the Way Forward: Dr. Gawande stressed the urgent need for open conversations in society. He called for better sex education and awareness on reproductive health for adolescent girls. Building trust and open communication between parents and children is crucial. He emphasized that this issue reflects not just health gaps but also cultural, educational, and societal challenges.

The reality behind the figure of 124 births is more than just a statistic—it’s a mirror reflecting the urgent need for reform in education, healthcare, and family systems. Society must act now, before this becomes an even bigger crisis.

