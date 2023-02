Shocking news for Devendra Fadnavis and the BJP in Nagpur. Sudhakar Adbale (independent) in the Nagpur teachers constituency is ahead by 14000 votes. BJP Candidate Nagorao Ganar is most likely to face defeat in Nagpur as he received only 6 thousand 300 votes. A formal announcement is pending.

