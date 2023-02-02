Congress strikes at BJP-Adani ‘dosti’

The Congress party shares a meme on Twitter targeting the ruling BJP’s purported closeness to Adani Enterprises.

Borrowing from the 1970s blockbuster Sholay, the Congress wrote, “Bahut yaraana lagta hai” and used this picture alongside of a motorcycle with a sidecar, famously used by protagonists and besties, Jai and Veeru, in the film. Sholay’s villain, Gabbar Singh’s one-liner ‘bahut yaraana lagta hai’ was said in reference to the relationship between the heroine Basanti and Veeru.

Adani Enterprises on Wednesday said it has decided not to go ahead with its Rs 20,000-crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO) and will return the proceeds to investors.

The announcement came a day after the company’s FPO was subscribed fully on the last day of the offer on Tuesday.

Adani Enterprises tumbled 26.50 per cent. Most of the group firms also ended in the negative territory, including Adani Transmission which tanked 10 per cent, Adani Green Energy slumped 10 per cent, Adani Total Gas (10 per cent) and Adani Ports (6.13 per cent).

