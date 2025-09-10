Shlok, Sara to lead Nagpur Under-13 basketball teams

Nagpur: Shlok Deshpande of NBYS and Sara Gulalkari of DKM will lead the Nagpur district U-13 teams in the Maharashtra State Sub-Junior Basketball Championship which will begin at Solapur from Wednesday. The 12-member boys and girls Nagpur teams were declared by NDBA Secretary Bhavesh Kuchanwar on Monday.

The six-day inter-district championship has been organised by Maharashtra State Basketball Association (MSBA). NDBA President Sandip Joshi and members of the district body wished good luck to the teams.

TEAMS: Girls: Netra Damke, Sara Gulalkari (Captain), Swara Palkar, Swarnika Gat (all DKM), Indrayani Mule, Sitakshi Deshmukh, Yadavi Shirpurkar (all HKM), Arya Kohle, Rajlaxmi Ronghe (both ESKM), Arya Khandait (Phoenix), Sejal Mishra (SKS), Krutika Sathwane (NASA). Coaches: Nikhil Chaudhari, Amit Sampat. Manager: Swati Shirpurkar.

Gold Rate 10 Sept 2025 Gold 24 KT ₹ 1,09,600 /- Gold 22 KT ₹ 1,01,900 /- Silver/Kg ₹ 1,25,100/- Platinum ₹ 48,000/- Recommended rate for Nagpur sarafa Making charges minimum 13% and above

Boys: Shlok Deshpande (captain) Savya Kunchanwar (both NBYS), Divyansh Suryawanshi, Shivansh Ingle, Yadhanesh Bhaturkar (all Phoenix), Geetash Jivtode, Varad Dupare, Viresh Pardikar (GKM), Dhairya Deshmukh, Sohan Ghodmare (both PKM), Sarthak Borkar (NASA), Varad Lute (PBG). Coaches: Narendra Katole, Chetan Sagarkar. Manager: Amit Sampat.