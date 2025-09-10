Nagpur ATM Theft Busted: One Held, Four Absconding

Nagpur: The major ATM theft reported in Jaripatka police station limits has finally been cracked. Cash worth ₹8,12,400 was stolen from an SBI ATM at Patankar Chowk, and police have now arrested one accused while four others remain absconding. The arrest was announced during a press conference today.

How the Incident Happened

On September 4, around 2:30 am, unidentified thieves used a gas cutter to break open the ATM machine. Later, when the bank’s closing balance and cash status were checked, it was confirmed that ₹8.12 lakh had been stolen.

Police Investigation

Following the FIR, Zone 5 DCP Niketan Kadam, ACP Satyawan Bandiwar, and Senior PI Arun Khirsagar guided the investigation. A special team led by PSI Ashish Morkhede and API Maroti Jangilwad carried out technical analysis, checked call records, and gathered other evidence, leading to the arrest of Khursheed Ahmed Nisar Ahmed (55), a native of Uttar Pradesh. Police also seized ₹17,400 in cash from his residence.

Key Revelations

During interrogation, Khursheed Ahmed confessed that he committed the crime along with four accomplices. Police also revealed that he has a criminal background with 25 prior cases registered against him in Mumbai and Thane.

Further Investigation

The accused has been remanded to police custody till September 14, while search operations are underway to nab the four absconding associates. Senior officials have lauded the efforts of the investigation team, and citizens have praised Nagpur Police for their swift action and use of technical expertise.