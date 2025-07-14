Shivani Dani Wakhare takes charge as Vidarbha Investment Advisor amid Amritkal goals

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a strategic move aimed at strengthening regional investment efforts, Shivani Dani Wakhare has been appointed as the Investment Advisor for the Vidarbha region, under the expanded investment-focused framework of the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).

The appointment aligns with Chief Minister Devandra Fadnavis vision to establish regional leadership that can support and guide both existing and prospective investors. This development comes at a time when Vidarbha has emerged as a major investment hotspot, especially following the encouraging investment commitments made during Davos 2025.

As the newly appointed Investment Advisor, Wakhare will play a key role in propelling the Government’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ vision during the ‘Amritkal’ era, with a strong focus on industrial growth, infrastructure development, and employment generation in the Vidarbha region.

Her core responsibilities will include:

• Identifying high-potential investment opportunities across sectors

• Promoting Vidarbha as an investor-friendly region

• Collaborating with key stakeholders such as MIDC, MIHAN, and other development agencies to formulate strategic investment plans

• Ensuring seamless investor facilitation and promoting ease of doing business

Wakhare is expected to closely coordinate with industry leaders, government departments, and policy-makers to position Vidarbha as a premier destination for sustainable investments.

This move marks a significant shift in the state’s investment strategy — decentralizing decision-making and strengthening local support for economic expansion. Experts say this could enhance investor confidence and further accelerate Maharashtra’s standing as an industrial powerhouse.