Bars across Nagpur down shutters to protest hike in VAT, other taxes

Nagpur: Bars and permit rooms across Nagpur city and rural areas remained shut on Monday, July 14, as part of the statewide bandh observed today, protesting the recent hike in Value Added Tax (VAT) and additional levies imposed on the hospitality sector.

The bandh, called by the Indian Hotel and Restaurant Association (AHAR), received full backing from the Nagpur District Permit Room Association and other local bar bodies. The protest is a reaction to the Maharashtra Government’s move to impose a 10% VAT on permit rooms and bars, a decision that industry stakeholders have described as discriminatory and financially burdensome.

As part of the agitation, members of the association had earlier staged a protest at Samvidhan Square, raising slogans and demanding the immediate rollback of the VAT hike.

Anand Singh, President of the Nagpur Gramin Bar Association, confirmed that all bars and permit rooms in the district’s rural belt remained shut throughout the day in support of the bandh.

“Our demand is simple, the 10% VAT must be withdrawn. If bars are being taxed, then wine shops selling similar products should be brought under the same taxation policy. This selective targeting is unjust,” Singh said.

Bar owners argue that the increased tax would lead to higher operational costs, job losses, and inflated prices for consumers. Many fear that small-scale bar owners, especially in rural and semi-urban regions, will not survive the financial hit.

Today’s bandh witnessed widespread participation across Maharashtra, with thousands of hospitality establishments voluntarily downing shutters to express their discontent.