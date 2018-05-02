Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh demands RTMNU to remove RSS history from college syllabus

Nagpur: The move by RTM Nagpur University to include history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in the second year BA history book drew a severe flak from Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh. The students’ organisation has demanded removal of the RSS section from the BA history book immediately.

It may be mentioned that according to the news published in Maharashtra Times, the history of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been included in the college syllabus of the Nagpur University. The Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University has included RSS history in the second year BA history book.

In the new syllabus, the third section on Indian history consists of details about the role of RSS in nation-building. The first section speaks about the establishment of the Congress party, the nature of politics, the rise of Jawaharlal Nehru and development, while the second section talks about the non-co-operation movement, civil disobedience movement, and chale jao movement. Whereas, the third section is about RSS’ role along with cabinet mission scheme.

The President of Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh, Mohanish Jabalpure, in a memorandum submitted to Vice Chancellor, slammed the move of including history of the RSS in the college syllabus of the Nagpur University. Citing a slew of controversial reasons, Jabalpure demanded the Vice Chancellor to rescind the decision. He cited the following reasons for pressing his demand:

•The then Sarsanghachalak Golwalkar Guruji’s book “Bunch of Thought” had disapproved the martyrdom of Shahid Bhagat Singh.

•RSS had no contribution in India’s independence struggle.

•One of the prominent leaders of RSS – Veer Savarkar – had submitted an apology for his release from jail.

•Shakhas of RSS are being organised illegally as no permission is sought from police.

•RSS is an illegal organisation as it is not registered with government.

•This illegal organisation performs ‘Shastrapuja’ on Dassehra about which a complaint has been lodged with Kotwali police. A petition is also filed in court in this regard.

•This illegal organisation takes law into its hands and takes out ‘Path Sanchalan’ (Road march) wielding lathis. A complaint in this regard has also been filed with Kotwali police and in court.

•During poll code of conduct when permission has to be sought for assembly of five persons, RSS runs Shakhas without police permission.

•RSS is has procured category “C” tourist status for Dr Hedgewar Smarak without occupancy certificate.

•The office-bearers of RSS had filed a complaint against those who had unfurled tricolour at RSS Headquarters. Is RSS Headquarters not in India?

The The President of Shivaji Vidyarthi Sangh, Mohanish Jabalpure further said that inclusion of history of RSS in the college syllabus of the Nagpur University would amount to misleading and cheating of students. He has demanded the Vice Chancellor to remove the RSS section and uphold the Indian Constitution.