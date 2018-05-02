Bacchuji Vyavhare Recouping At OCHRI

Senior RSS functionary and very respectable figure in Nagpur circles Mr. Anant Vyavhare, 75-year male resident of Gajanan Nagar, Wardha Road was brought to Casualty on 10th April 2019 around 11.50am with alleged history of Road Traffic Accident at Veer Sawarkar Square, Nagpur. Some vehicle had dashed him and ran away. He was admitted under Care of Dr. Rajesh Atal – Critical care Physician & Dr. Shailendra Anjankar- Neuro-Surgeon, OCHRI.

He had history of unconsciousness and vomiting and on examination it was noted that he was comatose with GCS 6/15, Pinpoint pupils and multiple abrasions and associated systemic complications. He was immediately resuscitated in Casualty itself by OCHRI Polytrauma team.

CT scan showed Right Temporal Extra Dural hemorrhage (EDH), Left temporo-parietal Sub Dural hemorrhage(SDH), Left parietal Sub Arachnoid hemorrhage(SAH), Pontine Contusion and fracture of Right Zygomatic arch. As per standard treatment protocol he was treated with IV antibiotics, Anti epileptics, ionotropes, anti-edema measures and ventilator supports, with other allied supportive comprehensive conservative management with excellent nursing care and comprehensive physiotherapy and dietary rehabilitation. He was on & off ventilator for many days and was admitted for months in OCHRI CCU. Unfortunately, during this testing times, OCHRI also faced allegations of keeping a lifeless person on ventilator.

The resolute faith and total trust of family of said patient on hospital and the treating team led to his successful management. Many dignitaries visited the hospital to check on his wellbeing. Shri.Mohanji Bhagwat, RSS Sarsanghchalak visited him many times and is always in touch with hospital authorities to learn about the progress. His judicious Spartan lifestyle, earnest wishes and complete confidence of Governor Shri.Banwarlilalji Purohit, Union Minister Shri.Nitinji Gadkari, Chief Minister Shri.Devendraji Fadanvis, Guardian Minister Shri.Chandrashekharji Bawankule, Shri.Sandipji Joshi, Dr. Dilipji Gupta and thousands of his well-wishers on Team OCHRI helped them to patiently pull him from jaws of death.

Presently he is stationed in wards, off ventilator, on oral medicines, undergoing rehabilitation and recouping well. Team OCHRI led by Dr.Anup Marar- OCHRI Director thanked his family and well-wishers for reposing such unflinching confidence

Dr. Shailesh Kelkar- Neurosurgeon, Dr. Nikhil Balankhe – Critical Physician, Dr. Dhananjay Kane- General Surgeon, Dr. Darshan Rewanwar & Dr. Gaurav Jannawar – Plastic Surgeon, Dr. Chetan Vekhande- Neuro-Physician, Dr. Siddhartha Saoji- ENT specialist and Dr. Ninad Gawande- Medico Legal Consultant supported Dr. Rajesh Atal & Dr. Shailendra Anjankar. Dr. Milind Pande- Pathologist, Dr. Smita Harkare/Dr.Neeta Deshpande/ Dr. Anita Pande- Anesthetists, Dr. Nishikant Lokhande – Radiologist rendered diagnostic support while full time round the clock stationed Intensivist team consisting of Dr. Sweety Pasari, Dr. Roshan Jawlekar, Dr. Santosh Gadge, Dr. Akshay Burlawar, Dr. Sachin Gondane and Dr. Himanshu Dudeja provided critical care support. Dr. Atul Dekate & Team are providing necessary physiotherapy rehabilitation. Smt.Mansi Andhare- Dietician, Dr. Anit Prakash- SMO I/c Wards and Dr. Kavita Dhurvey- SMO I/c Surgery assisted them. Sr. Sindhu Rao & Sr. Mary Chacko- Ward Section Supervisors lead nursing & paramedical team in Critical care unit and Wards.