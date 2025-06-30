Shivaji Nagar Table Tennis Tournament: Vidhi, Purab win double crown

Advertisement



Nagpur: Rajat Toraskar and Vidhi Kumare emerged as men’s and women’s singles champions while Vidhi and Purab Singh Renu grabbed twin titles in Shivaji Nagar Table Tennis Tournament that concluded at RTMNU’s Table Tennis Hall, on Sunday.

In the men’s final, Rajat got the better of former multiple times champion Jayesh Kulkarni 11-7, 11-6, 11-9, 11-8 in straight games. Vidhi defeated Varda Kejgir 4-1 with women’s final scores reading 11-8, 11-5, 11-13, 13-11, 11-7 in her favour. For her second title, second seed Vidhi toppled top seed Purvi Kaur Renu in the Under-17 girls singles final.

Vidhi lost the first two games 8-11, 7-11 and it looked like the better rated player Purvi would go on to win the title. But Vidhi had other ideas and she took the third game at 11-6 to keep the match alive. In the extended fourth and fifth games, Vidhi recorded identical scores of 13-11 to seal the deal.

Purvi had her share of the silverware when she defeated Vidhi 11-4, 11-13, 11-7, 11-5 in the Under-15 girls final. Third seed Purab stunned top seed Manas Sharma for the Under17 boys singles title. After losing the opening game, Purab bounced back to take the next three on a trot. The scores read 11-13, 11-6, 11-7, 11-6. In the Under-19 boys singles final, Purab did not drop a game on way to beating Arnav Manwani 11-5, 11-5, 11-1, 11-4.

In the Under-15 boys title clash, Karan Kashyap beat Manas Sharma 11-5, 7-11, 9-11, 11-9, 11-3 to take the trophy. Prizes were distributed at the hands of Deepak Dhote. Also present was Adv Ashutosh Potnis, Secretary, MSTTA. Chief Referee Deepak Kanetkar conducted the programme and proposed a vote of thanks.