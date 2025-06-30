Fake GST billing racket raises its head again in Nagpur, Bunty Sahu gang back in action

The Crime Branch had earlier unearthed this massive GST fraud in May. The racket had generated counterfeit invoices worth Rs 800 crore using the names of 113 non-existent companies

Nagpur: The shadow of the multi-crore fake GST billing racket is looming over Nagpur once again, with the notorious Bunty Sahu gang suspected of reviving its fraudulent operations. Despite the Crime Branch busting the Rs 800-crore scam barely two months ago, fresh media reports suggest that bogus invoicing through shell companies has resumed, raising serious questions about the effectiveness of ongoing enforcement.

It may be recalled that on May 17, Crime Branch officials exposed a massive GST scam involving fake billing worth Rs 800 crore. The racket, run using the names of 113 non-existent companies, falsely projected large-scale transactions in cement, iron, and scrap. Investigations later confirmed that no actual goods had ever been exchanged.

Key accused Bunty Sahu, his brother Jayesh Sahu, Brijkishore Maniyar, Rishi Lakhani, and Anand Harde were arrested during the initial crackdown. Three others — Rajesh Sahu, Avinash Sahu, and Anshul Mishra — managed to evade arrest. Investigations also revealed that the gang had laundered proceeds from cyber fraud and cricket betting through rented bank accounts.

However, recent developments have raised eyebrows. While Maniyar was granted bail, absconding accused Anshul Mishra — closely linked to the financial transactions of the racket — managed to secure anticipatory bail. The legal relief to these accused appears to have emboldened the network, with sources confirming that the fraudulent business is back on its feet.

Currently, a firm based in Wanjari Layout is reportedly supplying fake invoices to two companies located in Deori and Chandrapur. Though the official documents list Rohit and Ambarish as directors, insiders reveal that the real operator behind the racket remains in jail — a sign of how deep-rooted and organised the scam machinery is.

Police officials are tight-lipped on the matter, but sources confirm that surveillance has been stepped up as authorities brace to crack down once again on Nagpur’s resurging fake billing mafia.