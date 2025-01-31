Shivaji Gymnastics Club Clinches Overall Artistic Girls Championship at Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025

Nagpur: Shivaji Gymnastics Club emerged victorious at the prestigious Khasdar Krida Mahotsav 2025, winning the Overall Artistic Girls Championship. The competition, held on January 23 and 24, 2025, at Taluka Krida Sankul, Koradi, saw participation from top gymnasts across the region, but the team from Shivaji Gymnastics Club stood out with their stellar performances.

The club’s success was spearheaded by Coach Manthan Bhalavi, along with Club Mentor Mayuresh Shirshikar, and Coaches Sanket Vinchurkar, Varun Kale, and Prakash Chavhan. Their collective expertise and dedication have been instrumental in nurturing the athletes’ potential and ensuring this landmark achievement.

Winners’ List:

Under-10 Girls

1st: Saanvi Dongarkar

2nd: Kanika Chaudhari

Under-12 Girls

1st: Vasundhara Hiwase

3rd: Rahinya Gulhane

Under-15 Girls

2nd: Aaradhya Lakhe

Under-12 Boys

3rd: Samar Wankar

Under-14 Boys

3rd: Rajwardhan Wankhede

Under-10 Rhythmic

2nd: Vedika Singh

Acrobatics Mixed Pair

3rd: Manthan Bhalavi and Aaradhya Lakhe

The Principal of Dhanwate National College, Dr. Prashant Kothe, along with the Head of Physical Education, Dr. Devendra Wankhade, Dr. Subhash Dadhe, Prof. Jayant Jichkar, Mr. Mayuresh Shirshikar, Mr. Praveen Jadhav, and Mr. Lalit Kukde, congratulated Shivaji Gymnastics Club and the entire team for their outstanding success. They also encouraged other students to take advantage of the club’s regular evening practice sessions to achieve similar milestones.

This remarkable achievement is a testament to the outstanding training environment and the commitment of Shivaji Gymnastics Club to nurturing young talent in Nagpur. Here’s to the club and its athletes soaring to even greater heights in the future!

