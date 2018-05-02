Shiv Sena chief Udhav Thackeray’s son Aditya Thackeray will contest from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai. With this, Aditya Thackeray will become the first member of the Thackeray family to contest any election in the political history of Shiv Sena. “Shiv Sena’s Aditya Thackeray to contest from Worli Assembly seat in Mumbai,” news agency reported.

The grandson of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Aditya is currently the president of party’s youth wing, Yuva Sena. There have been reports that Aditya Thackeray would be given the post of deputy chief minister if BJP-Shiv Sena comes back to power in Maharashtra. Recently, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while speaking at an event said that his party is ready to offer deputy CM’s post to Thackeray scion and would be glad to have him in the government.

Aditya Thackeray has been preparing the ground for his big electoral debut in the Maharashtra Assembly polls 2019. Last month, he launched a state-wide ‘Jan Ashirwad Yatra’ to thank the electorate for their support in the last Lok Sabha elections and to seek their support for the upcoming Assembly elections.

Maharashtra has 288 assembly seats for which the elections will be held on October 21 and results will be out on October. The Congress is contesting this election in alliance with Nationalist Congress Party headed by Sharad Pawar.

Earlier in the day, Congress party released the first list of 51 candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections. Among the key candidates who have been fielded are Vishwajeet Patangrao Kadam (Palus-Kadegaon), Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh (Latur City), Ashok Chavan (Boker), Nitin Raut (Nagpur North) and Pariniti Shinde (Solapur Central).

In the last Assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had emerged as the single largest party by winning 122 of 260 seats it contested. Shiv Sena, who was in alliance with BJP, became the second-largest party by winning with 63 seats. This year too, both the BJP and Shiv Sena will contest the upcoming elections together. However, the two parties are yet to decide on seat sharing.

On the other hand, Congress and NCP, who have forged an alliance for this year’s assembly polls, had contested separately but both the parties performed very badly. The Congress bagged 42 of 287 seats it contested whereas NCP could win just 41 of 278.