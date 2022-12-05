Shiv Sena (Uddhav faction) stages protest in Nagpur raising several burning issues

Nagpur: The Nagpur Unit of Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) on Monday staged a protest and resorted to sloganeering raising issues like inflation, farmer’s woes, tax imposition on essential items and derogatory remarks on our heroes by the State’s Governor.

The agitation, led by MLC Dushyant Chaturvedi, was staged in the vicinity of Hotel Pride, as the convoy of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis passed by.

Advertisement

Chaturvedi said that the State Government seems to be oblivious to the concerns of citizens and farmers. Regarding these and several other issues, the activists and office bearers resorted to sloganeering in an effort to draw the government’s attention and also to criticise insensitive leaders.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement