Booty worth Rs 85 lakh stolen from a house in Sonegaon

Nagpur: Booty worth Rs 85 lakh was stolen from a house when the owner had gone to Shegaon for darshan between 11 am of Saturday and 5 pm of Sunday. The theft took place in Sonegaon police jurisdiction.

The complainant, Laxminarayan Kishore Batho (54), resident of Plot No. 19, Paradise Housing Society, Sonegaon, told police that he along with family had gone to Shegaon for darshan of Sant Gajanan Maharaj. Between Saturday and Sunday, some unidentified burglar(s) cut the window grills of his house and gained entry. The thieves laid their hands on gold ornaments including chains, coins, ear rings, bangles, pendant, ruby necklace, diamond jewellery, silver coins, ornaments, two cameras and Rs 10,000 cash collectively valued at Rs 85 lakh. The entire booty was kept in a steel tiffin in an almirah.

According to police, the complainant Batho had come to stay with his father at the above address in January 2022. Earlier, he was working as Warehouse Manager in a company in Kuwait and his wife was working as a teacher.

Sonegaon PSI Wakde, based on Batho’s complaint, registered a case under Sections 454, 457, 380 of the IPC and mounted a search to arrest the burglars.

In recent times, gangs of burglars are on the prowl to strike at locked houses in Nagpur! With the surge in house-breaking thefts, Nagpur City is emerging as a hotspot for the crime. The goons have a hay day as cops find themselves helpless to curb the increasing cases of thefts at houses, according to media reports.

At least 4-5 cases of burglaries are coming to light in the city every day. It seems that the ‘good days’ of house burglars have come as the police are failing miserably in stopping the crime. According to the reports, in the past few months, an increasing number of house-breaking thefts has triggered panic among the people of Nagpur. There are incidents of thieves entering the house and stealing the entire belongings, whether the owner is out of town for a wedding or if they go out after locking the house.

Hudkeshwar Police Station topped the chart of house-breaking thefts followed by Wathoda, Beltarodi and Ajni Police Station jurisdictions. Majority of house-breaking thefts go undetected every year. The absence of CCTVs and other security measures have led to difficulty in detection. Police have to depend on CCTVs, neighbours and eye witnesses. In most cases, CCTVs are either non-functional or do not capture footage very clearly.

