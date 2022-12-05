Video: Dr Dipen Agrawal leads demonstration against incumbent NVCC president

Nagpur: Accusing the incumbent President of Nag Vidarbha Chamber of Commerce (NVCC) Ashwin Mehadia of wilfulness, a delegation of past presidents led by Dr Dipen Agrawal on Monday staged demonstrations and gheraoed chamber’s office in Civil Lines.

A group of former presidents including past president Dr Dipen Agrawal, Ramesh Mantri, Murlidhar Surjan, Nilesh Suchak, Shreegopal Soni, Praful Doshi, Suresh Bhojwani and Rajnikant Gariba among others, alleged that the sitting President of the chamber, Ashwin Mehadia, is not allowing more than 600 members to renew their annual memberships in an attempts to disqualify them from participating in the upcoming elections.

To mark protest against the alleged ‘injustice’ on the members, the group raised slogans of “Save NVCC, Save Business”, “Save NVCC Constitution”, and others in front of chamber’s office during the demonstration.

It is pertinent to mention that Ashwin Mehadia terms the allegations baseless and said the process of membership renewal is open for all the members.

Notably, NVCC has more than 1200 members who have to pay Rs 372 per annum to renew their memberships to qualify for participating in the elections. The chamber’s annual general body meeting is scheduled on December 17 wherein the new team of will be elected.

