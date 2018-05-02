Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Shiv Sena men abuse, thrash MSEDCL employee in Kalamna, booked

    Nagpur: In an unsavoury incident that sparked outrage, Shiv Sena activists abused and thrashed MSEDCL employee who had gone to Prakash Nagar Dipti Signal area for recovery of pending power dues from defaulting consumers. The video of the incident has also gone viral.

    The MSEDCL employee who was victim of the Shiv Sena goondaism has been identified as Tarasingh Atalsingh Rathod, resident of Plot No. 15, Patil Layout, Swavalambi Nagar. Rathod works in MSEDCL as Chief Technician.

    According to reports, a squad of MSEDCL, led by Rathod, had gone to Prakash Nagar Dipti Signal locality coming under Kalamna police area around 1 pm on Thursday, February 13, for recovery of pending power bills.

    A deafulter named Dayanand Vaikunthlal Nirmalkar (32) staying in the area was asked by Rathod to clear the electricity bills pending since the past one year. Enraged by the diktat of Rathod, Nirmalkar called a Shiv Sena activist Rakesh Bharti (40), resident of Pardi. Thereafter, both Dayanand Nirmalkar and Rakesh Bharti hurled abuses and bashed up Rathod severely and also obstructed his official duty.

    Kalamna police constable Naresh Revatkar, acting on the complaint of Rathod, booked the accused Rakesh Bharti and Dayanand Nirmalkar under Sections 353, 332, 504, 34 of the IPC and launched an in-depth probe into the unsavoury incident.

