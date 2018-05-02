Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Cops raid Villa 55 Hookah Parlour in Gokulpeth, 5 arrested

    Nagpur: Acting on tip-off, Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch on Friday night raided a hookah parlour being operated in posh Gokulpeth locality and rounded up five persons. The raiding cops found that tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah at Villa 55 Parlour situated on Canal Road, Gokulpeth. Cops seized several hookahs, scented tobacco and other material collectively worth Rs 30,840 in the raids.

    The sleuths of Social Security Wing of City Crime Branch received secret information that banned tobacco-laced hookah was being served to clients in the name of herbal hookah at Villa 55 Parlour in Gokulpeth, coming under Ambazari police jurisdiction. Subsequently, a team led by PSI Atul Ingole, raided the hookah parlour.

    Cops found the five accused namely Baljit Osan, Rohit Gupte, Nikhil Nayak, Prateek and Sonu Shrivastav enjoying the banned hookah stuff. The five accused were booked Sections 4A, 21A of Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products (Prohibition of Advertisement and Regulation of Trade and Commerce, Production, Supply and Distribution) Act, 2003 (COTPA, 2003) and put under arrest.

    The raid was carried out under the guidance of Senior PI Kishore Parvate of Social Security Wing of Crime Branch.

