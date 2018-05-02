Oops! It appears that you have disabled your Javascript. In order for you to see this page as it is meant to appear, we ask that you please re-enable your Javascript!

    Published On : Sat, Feb 15th, 2020

    Man crushed to death by truck in Old Kamptee, boy hurt

    Nagpur: In a ghastly incident, a motorcyclist was crushed to death and a boy was injured critically as a rashly driven truck rammed their bike in Old Kamptee police area on the midnight of Friday. The accused driver of the truck fled the spot fearing arrest and is being searched.

    The deceased has been identified as Arif Ansari Habibul Rehman (40), resident of Bunkar Colony, New Kamptee. The injured is a boy named Pranay.

    On Friday midnight, Arif Ansari and the boy Pranay were going towards Kamptee from Nagpur on Hero Honda motorcycle (MH-31/BF 7644). As both reached near Sanjivani Lawn on Nagpur-Jabalpur Road, a truck (MP-20/HB 6155) was overtaking them with great speed. Sensing deep trouble, Arif Ansari signalled the truck driver to stop but the driver refused and raced his vehicle. As a result, the speeding truck rammed Arif Ansari’s bike. He and Pranay fell on the road due to impact. Arif came under the wheels of the truck and was crushed to death on the spot. Pranay too was injured critically. The driver of the killer truck fled the spot soon after the ghastly mishap fearing arrest.

    Old Kamptee police constable Chaudhary, based on a complaint lodged by Asif Khan Ismail Khan (24) of Old Kamptee, booked the unidentified truck driver under Sections 279, 304(A) of the IPC read with Sections 184, 134, 177 of Motor Vehicles Act and launched a search to nab him.

