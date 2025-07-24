Shiv Sena leader’s hotel raided in Nagpur for illegal liquor trade, banned for 15 days

Advertisement



Nagpur: In a significant crackdown on illegal liquor trade in the city, the Nagpur Police raided a hotel allegedly owned by Mangesh Kashikar, the Nagpur city chief of the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), and seized a stock of illicit liquor. The action has triggered a stir in political circles, as the establishment is linked to a prominent local leader.

The raid was conducted at ‘Apna Dhaba NH 1’ located in the Bajaj Nagar area by a team under the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1). During the search operation, police found a large quantity of liquor stored illegally on the premises. Following the seizure, the hotel was immediately sealed by the authorities.

A case has been registered against Mangesh Kashikar, who is also the director of the hotel, and another individual identified as Bharat Dubey. Both are accused of involvement in storing liquor without proper licenses or permits, in violation of excise regulations.

In a related operation, the police also raided another restaurant in the same area, ‘Bakasur Restaurant,’ where further action was taken against similar illegal activities. The twin operations have not only exposed a well-entrenched liquor racket but also brought to light the alleged involvement of political office bearers.

The revelation that a senior office-bearer of the Shinde-led Shiv Sena is linked to such illegal trade has sparked widespread discussions in Nagpur’s political landscape. The incident has raised questions about political patronage and the abuse of influence in running unlawful businesses.

Senior police officials have confirmed that further investigation is underway to trace the supply chain and network involved in this illegal liquor operation. Authorities have also indicated that such enforcement actions will continue across the city to curb illicit liquor sales.

This development marks a strong message from the city police that no individual, regardless of political affiliations, will be spared if found violating the law.

Police order 15-day closure of two hotels for repeated illegal liquor activity

Despite earlier enforcement action, two restaurants in Bajaj Nagar, ‘Apna Dhaba NH-01’ and ‘Bakasur Restaurant,’ continued to provide space and materials for customers to consume liquor illegally. This persistent violation has drawn widespread complaints from citizens and social organizations, prompting the police to take strict action once again.

According to police, repeated complaints had been filed with the Bajaj Nagar Police Station and senior officials regarding illegal activities at these establishments. Despite previous raids, no corrective measures were taken by the owners. Continued unlawful operations during upcoming festivals and public celebrations, including the birth anniversaries of revered personalities, could potentially threaten public order and safety, police said.

The establishments are operated by:

1. Bharat Sushil Dubey

2. Rohit Raju Meshram (Bakasur Restaurant)

3. Mangesh Vijay Kashikar (Apna Dhaba NH-01), who is also the Nagpur City Chief of the Shiv Sena (Shinde faction)

Taking into account the risk to law and order during upcoming events, police have invoked Section 142(2) of the Maharashtra Prohibition Act, ordering the closure of the two hotels for 15 days starting from July 23, 2025.

The action was taken under the guidance of Commissioner of Police, Nagpur City, and executed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone-1) Rishikesh Reddy Singa Reddy.

Police officials reiterated their commitment to maintaining peace and order in the city and warned that further violations will invite stricter legal consequences.