Marzel.in Partner’s With Tekblink Technology For Website Organic Traffic

Tekblink Technology, a leading name in that provides Search engine optimization services proudly announces the onboarding of Marzel.in, a dynamic and rapidly emerging brand in the Indian flooring and interior solutions industry, as its newest client.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone in Tekblink Technology’s mission to empower forward-thinking brands with cutting-edge digital tools, web technology, and automation. By joining forces with Marzel, a brand launched under the banner of Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., Tekblink will lead digital initiatives that strengthen Marzel’s brand identity, online presence, and customer experience in the highly competitive carpet tile and flooring market.

About Marzel.in

Launched by Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd., a nationally recognized leader in washroom automation and hospitality solutions, Marzel is an innovative brand dedicated to redefining spaces with modern, durable, and aesthetic office carpet tiles and flooring solutions. With a vision to offer sustainable, elegant, and modular flooring, Marzel one is Carpet tiles manufacturer in India and recently they have come up with premium range of tiles.

Scope of Partnership

Tekblink Technology will provide a comprehensive suite of services to Marzel, including:

SEO & Digital Marketing Campaigns

Brand Identity Consulting

E-Commerce Optimization

This digital partnership is designed to enhance user engagement, simplify customer journeys, and improve backend operations for Marzel.in, ultimately aligning with their goal of becoming the go-to platform for carpet tiles and modular flooring in India.

Executive Comments

“We are thrilled to welcome Marzel.in as part of the Tekblink family,” said Mr. Jeeten Kuswhaha, CEO of Tekblink Technology. “This partnership reflects our commitment to empowering ambitious brands with digital excellence. Our team is excited to bring Marzel’s vision to life with smart, scalable tech solutions.”

Mr. Bhagirath Sorathiya, Director of Dolphy India Pvt. Ltd. and the driving force behind Marzel, shared his enthusiasm: “We believe technology will play a vital role in establishing Marzel as a market leader. Tekblink’s innovation-driven approach aligns perfectly with our aspirations. This partnership will help us reach a broader audience and deliver a seamless digital experience to our customers.”

Tekblink Technology continues to be the trusted partner for enterprises looking to scale, innovate, and digitally transform in today’s competitive landscape.

About Tekblink TechnologyTekblink Technology is a results-driven SEO company in Surat specializing in search engine optimization, digital marketing, and online branding solutions. With a focus on increasing organic visibility and delivering measurable growth, Tekblink helps businesses rank higher on Google, attract qualified traffic, and convert leads into customers. Known for its ethical SEO practices and data-driven strategies, Tekblink serves clients across industries looking to strengthen their digital footprint

