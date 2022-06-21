Shiv Sena delegation leaves for Surat to ‘pacify’ Eknath Shinde

Advertisement

Nagpur/Mumbai: After the instructions from Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a Shiv Sena delegation comprising Milind Narvekar and Ravindra Phatak have left for Surat to meet party Minister Eknath Shinde and other legislators to pacify them, according to a media report.

Narvekar who is also known as a firefighter enjoys good rapport with leaders across all parties. CM Uddhav Thackeray wants his delegation to meet Shinde and other legislators to talk to them and bring them back to Mumbai.