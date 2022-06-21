Emerging Food Processing Prospects for Dall Miller’s in Vidarbha

Advertisement

Nagpur: Vidarbha Industries Association in association with Vidarbha Dall Miller’s Association & LIT Alumni Association organised a seminar on “Emerging Food Processing Prospects for Dall Millers in Vidarbha” on 15th June at VDMA Hall, Nagpur.

The session was focused on emerging technologies in Food Processing specially organized by and for select dall mill industry owners seeking interest to know value addition to dall and dall rejects by means of value addition and also other food processing opportunities using dall and other fruits and vegetables.

Advertisement

Dinesh Garg, MD of LEELARAM Enterprises and Gaurav Garg, CEO of Leelaram Enterprises were invited as the expert faculties as leading Food Processing Consultants and Experts in this domain from New Delhi to share possible food processing opportunities and take advantage of their experience and knowledge of various food products.

Dinesh Garg covered various options for using Chana and bhusi, Green dall and dall reject for value addition by means of R&D and exploring high value items including protein extraction from these days. Dinesh Garg also covered other food processing technologies such as ready to eat (RTE), IQF, freeze drying, vacuum fried, spices, herbs dehydration, vegetable dehydration, potato flakes processing using drum drying technology and spray drying technology. Lots of samples of Freeze dried RTE and Vacuum dried were also shared by Dall mill industry owners and actual demonstration and sample tasting of reconstitution of some freeze dried products were done with the Millers. They were apprised of these new age technologies and products and scope in the future.

During the session Girish Deodhar, Chairman VIA MSME forum also shared Packaging Scheme of incentives for Vidarbha Region under MSME and took advantage for respective new processing ventures from options shared by Dinesh Garg.

Earlier Bheemsenji Garg gave a formal welcome note and said after the previous session Dinesh garg had given ideas of new products related to the existing dall industry. Next generation of dall industry owners have new opportunities for diversifications in their businesses.

Girish Deodhar, Chairman – VIA MSME Forum said Dinesh Garg being the subject expert is here to solve the issues of dall mill industries related to expansion and diversification. His guidance will surely help the existing and prospective next generation entrepreneurs in establishing the new technology projects in their domain.

Jagdish Thakral, thanked and appreciated the efforts taken by VIA, LITAA & VDMA. He said Dinesh Garg has passed out from LIT institution and having experience of more than 47 years and we dall mill owners should utilize his knowledge for growth and expansion. LIT institution has started an incubation centre for research and development and this centre will be ready to support the budding entrepreneurs.

Anand Jain, Harish Motiwai, Suresh Bhojwani, Yogesh Bhojwani & Vishal Agrawal from dall industry were prominently present.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement