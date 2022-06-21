Kids perform Yoga in running Majhi Metro in Nagpur

Advertisement

Nagpur: As part of the 8th International Yoga Day on June 21, young boys and girls performed Yoga in the running Nagpur Metro. Maha Metro authorities made special arrangements to mark the occasion.

The Union Government organised special programmes across the country. Nearly 75 special and historically important locations were identified for the Yoga Day celebrations.

As part of the programme, a group of women, attired in white and red salwar kurta, performed Yoga in a garden in one of the localities of Nagpur.

Different social, cultural and educational organisations held events to mark 8th International Yoga Day on June 21 in the city. Some organisations also organised various contests to spread awareness about International Yoga Day.

The main event of the Yoga Day as part of Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotava was held at Kasturchand Park here. This year, Nagpur has been selected amongst 75 iconic sites of the country by the Ministry of Ayush for ‘International Yoga Day’ as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ year. The theme of the Day this year was ‘Yoga For Humanity. During the celebration, Gadkari himself performed various Asanas. He said that he performs yoga and pranayama daily and this has helped him keep fit.

It was during his speech at the UN General Assembly in September 27, 2014, Prime Minister Narendra Modi first floated the idea of the International Yoga Day. The draft resolution passed by India was supported by 177 nations. With universal recognition and growing popularity of Yoga, the United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga on December 11, 2014.

