Shiv Sena congratulates Mamata, mocks PM

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut congratulates Mamata Banerjee on her impending win. The TMC is leading in 206 seats to the BJP’s 83 seats. Raut tweeted, “Congratulations to the Tigress of Bengal… O Didi… Didi O Didi @MamataOfficial @derekobrienmp @MahuaMoitra.”

Didi O Didi of course, alludes to PM Narendra Modi’s mocking of the CM at his rallies in the state — 26 of them — till the EC banned rallies over the Covid crisis. Mamata Banerjee had called herself the tigress of Bengal.

The Shiv Sena supported the TMC by not fielding any candidates in the state.



