Mamata secures slim lead in Nandigram

Mamata Banerjee scrapes ahead of Suvendu Adhikari in Nandigram by around 1300 votes, NDTV says. This is at the 13th round of counting, with around 4 rounds more to go.

Nandigram has been one of the most communally divisive campaigns by the BJP with Adhikari calling the constituency a mini Pakistan and Banerjee, ‘Mamata Begum’. For Mamata Banerjee, who has always been contesting from Bhowanipur, Nandigram was a huge risk. The leads are still very slender.

Nandigram can still go either way.



