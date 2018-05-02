Maha: BJP maintains lead in Pandharpur Assembly bypoll
BJP’s Samadhan Autade continued to maintain lead over his NCP rival in the counting of votes on Sunday for the bypoll to Pandharpur-Mangalvedha Assembly seat in Maharashtra’s Solapur district. “At the end of the 24th round, NCP candidate Bhagirath Bhalke bagged 65,528 votes, while BJP’s Autade polled 71,584 votes, taking a lead of 6,056 votes,” a district election official said. As per district poll officials, thereare total38 rounds of counting.