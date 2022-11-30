Samruddhi Mahamarg on the verge of completion; Pardi flyover still an unfinished dream

Nagpur: After reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurating Samruddhi Mahamarg surfaced on Tuesday, all eyes are now on the super expressway.

However, a few citizens of Nagpur are not very pleased with the news of the prime minister inaugurating the Mumbai-Nagpur expressway for two reasons. First, the citizens claim that more than 10 bridges are not ready for usage. The work is still underway and the expressway should not be inaugurated without completion of the whole project.

Advertisement

Second reason being Modi had laid the foundation stone for the Pardi flyover in Nagpur almost six years ago. Union minister Nitin Gadkari was quite hopeful for completing the project on time but however, the project remains unfinished, causing trouble to the citizens.

Advertisement

MLA Krishna Khopde in July 2022 had affirmed that the project would be finished by the end of this year. In October 2021 too, it was claimed that the work would be completed in six months.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Advertisement Advertisementss

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement