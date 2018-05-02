Shiksha Mandal organizes Covid vaccination drive for G.S. College at OCHRI

First Central Indian Education trust to undertake free vaccination for their

students

Govindram Seksaria College of Commerce and Economics, Nagpur was established in 1945 by Shiksha Mandal, Wardha to fulfill the requirement of Commerce education in the region during the pre-Independence period. It is the firstCommerce College in the city of Nagpur and only the second in NagpurUniversity: the first being G. S. College of Commerce,Wardha.

Firmly believing that vaccination is the only key to control this pandemic,Shiksha Mandal patronized by Bajaj Group had proactively decided to bear thecost of Covid vaccination for all their beneficiaries including staff and students in all their education Institutions.

Nagpur based Orange City Hospital & Research Institute, a unit of Ravi NairHospitals Private Limited that had set an ideal by ensuring zero vaccinedose wastage and maximum efficiency was selected by prestigious nationallyacclaimed industrial group namely Bajaj Group as their vaccination partner. Respecting the nationalistic spirit of Bajaj Group, RNHPL management decidedto charge only Rs.100/- for vaccination even though Union Government had stipulated Rs.150/- as facilitator charges.

This vaccination drive was commenced on 10th June 2021 at OCHRI to commemorate the birthday of Shri.Rahul Bajaj in presence of Shri.Sanjay Bhargava, Chairman, Shiksha Mandal- Wardha, Shri.Udaybhaskar Nair- RNHPL Chairman, Dr. Usha Nair & Dr. Vidya Nair- RNHPL Directors, Dr. N.Y. Khandait- Principal – G.S. College of Commerce and Dr. Anup Marar- OCHRI Director. Dr. Noorul Ameen and Shri.Prashant Tichkule are leading teams of Shri.Neeraj Patil, Sr. Febamol, Sr. Rahel Patrange, Shri.Sawant Waghmare, Shri.Ganesh Iyer Shri.Avinash Ganar for success of this drive.

All public sector undertaking, Banks, Industrial groups and education trusts who are similarly inclined to proactively undertake Covid vaccination as welfare and patriotic measure for their beneficiaries may connect with OCHRI.